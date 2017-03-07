US Embassy Warns Americans of Tokyo Bombing Anniversary Protest in Japan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The bombing of Tokyo took place during the US Pacific campaigns in World War II.

© AFP 2017/ A photo dated September 1945 of the remains of the Prefectural Industry Promotion Building after the bombing of Hiroshima, which was later preserved as a monument. (File)

"Protestors will be demonstrating to call attention to the 1945 bombing of Tokyo," the message stated. "Police anticipate protesters to drive around the embassy and surrounding areas making pronouncements via speaker trucks."

The US embassy noted that the vehicles will likely disrupt traffic in the area.

"Protests in Japan are generally non-violent in nature, but at times can disrupt traffic," the message said. "Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence."