MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The operation of the Philippine Armed Forces against the Abu Sayyaf was launched in January and is aimed at putting an end to the group’s terrorist activities and kidnappings.

"It's a relentless and sustained operation that resulted in four major encounters wherein [the Abu Sayyaf] incurred 32 dead and 22 wounded," Col. Cirilito Sobejana, a Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

He added that 50 militants had been captured. Besides, the Philippine authorities retrieved several high-powered firearms and occupied most of the Abu Sayyaf’s strongholds.

"Actually almost all of them numbering about 435 are on the run, but with the recent encounters where they incurred several casualties I am sure their figure has reduced significantly," Sobejana noted.

The Abu Sayyaf is believed to hold over 30 hostages in the country. One of them, a German national, was executed in late February.