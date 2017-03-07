Washington-Seoul Joint Drills Aimed to Maintain Stability in Korean Peninsula

© AP Photo/ Matthias Rietschel German Police, Armed Forces Holding Joint Anti-Terrorist Drills

GENEVA (Sputnik) — He stressed that the drills were transparent and defense-oriented.

Earlier in the day, a Chinese representative expressed concerns about the US and South Korean joint drills, saying that the maneuvers did not contribute to the resolution of the North Korean problem and only escalated tensions. He added that China was firmly opposed to such behavior.

Last week, the US and South Korean troops started their large-scale annual Foal Eagle exercises on the South Korean soil, aimed at practicing deterring the North Korean aggression. North Korea responded to the military maneuvers by firing four ballistic missiles Monday, three of which landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.