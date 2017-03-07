Pyongyang Temporarily Bans Malaysian Nationals From Leaving North Korea

In late February, North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol criticized the investigation into the alleged murder of the North Korean leader’s half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, carried out by the Malaysian police and said the country had something to hide. He was demanded to submit an official apology for his statement, which he did not fulfill.
The Malaysian Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassador for talks with the ministry’s deputy chief in charge of bilateral affairs but neither he nor any senior officials from the Korean embassy came which triggered the diplomat's expulsion from the country.
Earlier this week, Pyongyang declared Malaysia's ambassador persona non grata and ordered the envoy to leave the country in retaliation to Kuala Lumpur's earlier move.
All comments
Show new comments (0)