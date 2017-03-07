Register
    Democratic People's Republic of Korea flags fly in the North Korean capital city of Pyongyang.

    Pyongyang Temporarily Bans Malaysian Nationals From Leaving North Korea

    © Flickr/ Roman Harak
    Pyongyang has temporarily banned Malaysian nationals from leaving North Korea amid the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the ongoing diplomatic scandal between the two states, media reported Tuesday.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the combat drill of the service personnel of the special operation battalion of KPA Unit 525 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 11, 2016
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korea Orders Expulsion of Malaysian Ambassador in 48 Hours
    TOKYO (Sputnik) — According to the Yonhap News Agency, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that the North Korean Foreign Ministry had notified the Malaysian embassy in Pyongyang that Malaysians staying in North Korea would be temporarily banned from leaving the country, until necessary measures to protect North Korean diplomats and nationals in Malaysia were taken.

    In late February, North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol criticized the investigation into the alleged murder of the North Korean leader’s half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, carried out by the Malaysian police and said the country had something to hide. He was demanded to submit an official apology for his statement, which he did not fulfill.

    The Malaysian Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassador for talks with the ministry’s deputy chief in charge of bilateral affairs but neither he nor any senior officials from the Korean embassy came which triggered the diplomat's expulsion from the country.

    Earlier this week, Pyongyang declared Malaysia's ambassador persona non grata and ordered the envoy to leave the country in retaliation to Kuala Lumpur's earlier move.

