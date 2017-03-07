Pyongyang Temporarily Bans Malaysian Nationals From Leaving North Korea

© REUTERS/ KCNA North Korea Orders Expulsion of Malaysian Ambassador in 48 Hours

TOKYO (Sputnik) — According to the Yonhap News Agency, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that the North Korean Foreign Ministry had notified the Malaysian embassy in Pyongyang that Malaysians staying in North Korea would be temporarily banned from leaving the country, until necessary measures to protect North Korean diplomats and nationals in Malaysia were taken.

In late February, North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol criticized the investigation into the alleged murder of the North Korean leader’s half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, carried out by the Malaysian police and said the country had something to hide. He was demanded to submit an official apology for his statement, which he did not fulfill.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassador for talks with the ministry’s deputy chief in charge of bilateral affairs but neither he nor any senior officials from the Korean embassy came which triggered the diplomat's expulsion from the country.

Earlier this week, Pyongyang declared Malaysia's ambassador persona non grata and ordered the envoy to leave the country in retaliation to Kuala Lumpur's earlier move.