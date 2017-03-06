CNN Calls Indian Holy Site City of Death

New Delhi (Sputnik) — There was widespread outrage in India after CNN aired a program that said Banaras, the holiest city in Hinduism, was a "city of death".

Many took to Twitter and other social media to denounce CNN for airing the episode and said it amounted to airing fake news. The program, Believer with Reza Aslan, a six-episode "spiritual adventure series", had also riled a number of Hindu Americans, who were furious at CNN for airing a show that portrays Hinduism in a negative light.

"This is a disgusting attack on Hinduism. I condemn @rezaaslan, CNN for airing Believer with fiction. Disgusting attack on Hindus for supporting @POTUS @stephenkbannon @newtgingrich," said Shalabh Kumar, an Indian American and top supporter of US President Donald Trump in the diaspora.

"With multiple reports of hate-fueled attacks against people of Indian origin from across the US, the show characterizes Hinduism as cannibalistic, which is a bizarre way of looking at the third largest religion in the world," the US India Political Action Committee (USINPAC) said in a statement.

Reza Aslan was also ridiculed for claiming that his CNN team was "the first TV crew to be allowed to film from inside the burning ghats of Varanasi". A feat which has been done several times by Indian news TV crews, since Varanasi aka Banaras is the parliamentary constituency of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.