21:24 GMT +306 March 2017
    Banaras

    CNN Calls Indian Holy Site City of Death

    Asia & Pacific
    CNN gets the stick for calling India’s holiest city “a city of death”.

    Fake News Outlets Like CNN, New York Times ‘Danger to Our Country’ - Trump
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — There was widespread outrage in India after CNN aired a program that said Banaras, the holiest city in Hinduism, was a "city of death".

    Many took to Twitter and other social media to denounce CNN for airing the episode and said it amounted to airing fake news. The program, Believer with Reza Aslan, a six-episode "spiritual adventure series", had also riled a number of Hindu Americans, who were furious at CNN for airing a show that portrays Hinduism in a negative light.

    "This is a disgusting attack on Hinduism. I condemn @rezaaslan, CNN for airing Believer with fiction. Disgusting attack on Hindus for supporting @POTUS @stephenkbannon @newtgingrich," said Shalabh Kumar, an Indian American and top supporter of US President Donald Trump in the diaspora.

    "With multiple reports of hate-fueled attacks against people of Indian origin from across the US, the show characterizes Hinduism as cannibalistic, which is a bizarre way of looking at the third largest religion in the world," the US India Political Action Committee (USINPAC) said in a statement.

    Reza Aslan was also ridiculed for claiming that his CNN team was "the first TV crew to be allowed to film from inside the burning ghats of Varanasi". A feat which has been done several times by Indian news TV crews, since Varanasi aka Banaras is the parliamentary constituency of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

      AnomicDust
      Actually media people worship the dead protein growing on their heads and the bleached tooth enamel in their mouths. The fumes they emit stink worse than corpses.
      kasivasantha
      USA is country of killers. Right from the occupation of native american lands they are killing people even today in other countries with out batting their eyelids.Should we call them as invading killers ?. Shame that for indian elites watching CNN and BBC is the in thing.
