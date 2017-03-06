Register
18:22 GMT +306 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar

    India Calls For Joint Effort Against Terror From World Leaders

    © AP Photo/ Aijaz Rahi
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 7640

    India warned of the risk of financing and money laundering that gets enabled with the use of bitcoins and cryptocurrencies.

    A man walks near damaged buildings in Aleppo, Syria January 30, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Syrian Interior Ministry Warns About Possible Terror Attacks in Liberated Areas
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has asked Asian countries to exert more pressure on the rest of the world to make joint efforts to curb terrorism that impacted 60 million people across the world.
    Indian Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar has described terror as the most pervasive and serious threat to international security and only four organizations- Boko Haram, Taliban, ISIS (Daesh) and Lashkar-e-Toiba — are responsible for of all terror activities.

    "India wants terror camps closed. Asia has been victim to some of the most dreaded terrorist networks and a strong regional push from Asia will exert more pressure on the rest of the world to adapt a cohesive framework to combat terror," Parrikar said at the 19th Asian Security Conference in New Delhi.

    Calling for early adoption of the India-backed Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism by the UN, Parrikar said there must be action against entities which fund terror groups, propagate their ideologies and provide safe haven to terror groups.

    "We live in a time of global uncertainty. Terrorists are using high tech equipment. Tackling terror finance and their use of social media are especially worrying," Parrikar expressed concern.

    Related:

    Terror Groups Intend to Attack US Citizens Using Non-Conventional Weapons - DoS
    Trump Adopts New Strategy to Counter Terrorism in Yemen
    Iran Denies Running 'Terror Cell' in Bahrain, Slams Accusations as 'Blame Game'
    Tags:
    fight, terror, Manohar Parrikar, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Ghost Writer
    My Heart Is an Animal: Surrealistic Images Reveal Beauty in Unconventional Way
    A New Low
    A New Low
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok