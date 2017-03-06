India Calls For Joint Effort Against Terror From World Leaders

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Syrian Interior Ministry Warns About Possible Terror Attacks in Liberated Areas

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has asked Asian countries to exert more pressure on the rest of the world to make joint efforts to curb terrorism that impacted 60 million people across the world.Indian Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar has described terror as the most pervasive and serious threat to international security and only four organizations- Boko Haram, Taliban, ISIS (Daesh) and Lashkar-e-Toiba — are responsible for of all terror activities.

"India wants terror camps closed. Asia has been victim to some of the most dreaded terrorist networks and a strong regional push from Asia will exert more pressure on the rest of the world to adapt a cohesive framework to combat terror," Parrikar said at the 19th Asian Security Conference in New Delhi.

Calling for early adoption of the India-backed Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism by the UN, Parrikar said there must be action against entities which fund terror groups, propagate their ideologies and provide safe haven to terror groups.

"We live in a time of global uncertainty. Terrorists are using high tech equipment. Tackling terror finance and their use of social media are especially worrying," Parrikar expressed concern.



