TOKYO (Sputnik) – The item was found in the Sea of Japan outside the Japanese exclusive economic zone, the NHK broadcaster reported.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean Defense Ministry reported about a launch of an unidentified missile by North Korea at 7:36 a.m. local time (22:36 GMT on Sunday), however, later in the day, Japan said that Pyongyang had launched a total of four missiles.

Although North Korea has not commented on the missile launch yet, last week Pyongyang promised to respond to the South Korean-US military drills, which kicked off on Wednesday.