Register
16:51 GMT +306 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A sniper rifle. (File)

    India To Purchase New Army Assault Rifle

    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 12030

    Indian Army has not inducted modern assault rifles for long due to failure in developing local made rifles as per the requirement of army.

    An Indian army soldier takes up a position near the site of a gunbattle between Indian army soldiers and rebels inside an army brigade headquarters near the border with Pakistan, known as the Line of Control (LoC), in Uri on September 18, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    India Sets Sights on Obtaining 185,000 Assault Rifles to Replace Old Weapons
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — A large part of the 1.3-million-strong Indian Army will soon get sniper rifles as more than a dozen global manufacturers have responded to the Army request for information on supplying 185,000 assault rifles with telescopic sights.

    Sources told Sputnik that most of the companies who were attracted towards the 2011 bid responded to the September 2016 request for information which seeks a 7.62mm x 51mm rifle. "Companies have expressed their willingness to share technology of rifle which will later be manufactured in India following a direct import of approximately 65,000 rifles," a source added.

    Indian Army is expected to give its final nod for this in the next few weeks. After signing the contract, companies will have to deliver 65000 assault rifles within four months to 28 months from the day of signing of the contract.

    Meanwhile, Indian Army is conducting trials of 7.62mm x 45 mm Excalibur developed by the government-owned DRDO at various locations to induct them in some numbers at a later date, source added.

    Approximately $1 billion contract of 7.62 mm x 51 mm rifle will replace the Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) 5.56x45 mm assault rifle.

    The Indian Army has been trying to replace 5.56x45 mm assault rifle since long but has failed as Israel Weapon Industries' ACE 1, the Beretta ARX160, the Ceská Zbrojovka CZ 805 BREN, and Colt's Colt Combat Rifle did not meet its requirements during trials. The Indian Army had asked manufacturers to supply rifles that weighed 3.6 kilogram and could easily be converted from a 5.56x45 mm to a 7.62x39 mm.

    Related:

    Not by Assault Rifle Alone: Russia's Kalashnikov Arms Maker Rolls Out New Drone
    Booming Black Market in Bundeswehr Rifles Funds Iraqi Refugees' Flight to Europe
    Latvian Military to Inspect Russian Motorized Rifle Brigade
    Tags:
    Rifle, Indian Army, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Ghost Writer
    My Heart Is an Animal: Surrealistic Images Reveal Beauty in Unconventional Way
    A New Low
    A New Low
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok