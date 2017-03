© AP Photo/ Lockheed Martin China Technically Capable of 'Blinding' US THAAD Radars in S Korea

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China is against North Korea launching missiles, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Monday following the latest reports of Pyongyang firing four missiles.

"As for the launches by North Korea, we have seen the information… China opposes launches," ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said.

Three of the four missiles North Korea reportedly launched earlier in the day fell into the Japanese exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan without inflicting damages, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.