China to Stick to Principle One Country, Two Systems in Relations With Hong Kong

China Warns It Won't Allow Anyone to Use Hong Kong for Rebellion

BEIJING (Sputnik) – The "one country, two systems" principle, formulated by Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping in the early 1980s, was applied to Hong Kong in 1997, after the administrative region was transferred from under Britain's rule to that of China. The principle stipulates granting Hong Kong legal, economic and political autonomy from Beijing.

“We will continue to stick to the principle ‘one country, two systems’ fully and comprehensively focusing on ensuring the high level of self-administration, under which Hong Kong’s residents rule in Hong Kong themselves,” Li said, adding that the calls for Hong Kong’s independence had no prospects.

In January, outgoing Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chung-hang said that the city is an "inalienable" part of China and will not become independent.

A political disagreement between Beijing and Hong Kong took place in 2014, when the Occupy Central campaign was launched in Hong Kong following Beijing's decision to vet candidates running in the special administrative region's 2017 chief executive election. Activists opposing the decision took to the streets demanding democratic elections. The protests lasted for 78 days and led to numerous arrests and clashes with the police.