China’s National People’s Congress Meeting Starts in Beijing

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Chinese State Council Premier Li Keqiang is expected to deliver a government work report at the opening of the NPC meeting.

The meeting agenda will also include the reading of China’s Socio-Economic Development Plan as well as the budget and defense plans for 2017.

Before the opening of the National People's Congress, a report by China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) was released. The document predicted that the country's GDP will grow by 6.5 percent or more in 2017, marking the worst result in the past 26 years.

The fifth session of the 12th National People's Congress will run until March 15 and will be followed by Keqiang’s final press conference.