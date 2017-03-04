Syrian Gov’t Delegation to Take Part in Astana Talks in Mid-March - Jaafari

© AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI Prospects of New Astana Meeting on Syria Not Discussed by HNC, Russian Deputy FM

GENEVA (Sputnik) — A delegation of the Syrian government will travel to Kazakhstan’s Astana for a new round of talks with armed opposition in mid-March, the government’s envoy to the UN, Bashar Jaafari, told Sputnik Saturday.

"Yes, we will come," he said, when asked whether he was going to participate in the next meeting on Syria in Astana.

The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva last week and concluded on Friday.