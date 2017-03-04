Airstrike in Afghanistan's Western Province of Farah Kills Nine Civilians

© AFP 2016/ STR Airstrike Eliminates 20 Taliban Militants in Southern Afghan Helmand Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Pajhwok media outlet, the incident took place on Friday night in the district of Bala Boluk, when the airstrike targeted at Taliban militants (the movement is outlawed in Russia) killed at least nine civilians.

Among the killed there were reportedly children and most of the injured were in a critical condition. The media outlet did not specify, whether the airstrikes were conducted by Afghan or foreign air forces.

Afghanistan had been facing instability for many years with the government troops fighting against the Islamist terror organization Taliban seeking to establish a strict Sharia law in the country. Other terrorist groups, such as Daesh (IS, banned in Russia and other countries) have also expanded their activities both in the country and in neighboring states.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, as well as the Afghanistan-based US forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.