Magnitude 5.1 Quake Hits Off Papua New Guinea Coast - USGS

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The quake hit at 03:16 GMT on Saturday, at a depth of almost 51 kilometers (about 32 miles) 116 kilometers (72 miles) south of Panguna, a town on Bougainville Island.

#earthquake in 86km NW of Finschhafen, Papua New Guinea of magnitude 5.0 on Today at 8:24 AM ET.

​Another quake occurred shortly after about 101 kilometers (around 63 miles) southwest of Chirovanga, Solomon Islands.

This second, 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit at 03:50 GMT on Saturday at a depth of about 51 kilometers.