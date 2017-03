BEIJING (Sputnik) – The H5N2 and H5N8 virus strains were registered at five affected farms and birds were put to death at two of the farms, the Taiwanese Central News Agency (CNA) said citing local animal and plant inspection and quarantine authorities.

A total of 69 Taiwanese farms have been affected by bird flu since January 1, according to Taiwan’s Bureau of Animal and Plant Inspection and Quarantine (BAPHIQ). Over 500,000 birds have been put to death.

Last month, Taiwan’s western Yunlin County was particularly affected amid multiple outbreaks of bird flu. Tens of thousands of chickens were put to death in the region.