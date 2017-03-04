China’s Defense Budget to Go Up About 7% in 2017

"This year, the defense budget will increase by about 7 percent and will amount to 1.3 percent of the GDP," Fu Ying said on Saturday.
On Friday, Chinese Lt. Gen. Wang Hongguang, a retired deputy commander of the former Nanjing Military Command, called for a 12 percent increase of the Chinese defense budget in view of US defense spending plans.
"The US defence budget has increased by 10 per cent and we need at least a double-digit increase. The most ideal is 12 per cent," Hongguang said as quoted by The South China Morning Post.
On Monday, the US Office of Management and Budget announced that US President Donald Trump’s budget proposal would boost military and security spending by $54 billion, or 10 percent, with a corresponding reduction in all other discretionary spending.
The Chinese military budget is the second largest in the world after that of the US. Last year, China’s defense budget increased by 7.6 percent as compared to 2015, which was the slowest growth rate in six years.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete U.S is engaging for WAR and containment. Make a super powerful, MASSIVE NAVY, to contain and intimidate. And pass policies and dictate thru brute force.
cast235
And Russia is making a GREAT MISTAKE, negotiating and allowing new special laws, ONLY for Russia. VERY NAIVE.
China should instead join CSTO or sign a MUTUAL PROTECTION doc with Russia. A DETENTE ACT.
The MORE delays the worst, as NATO U.S seek to create wedges, soft ones worldwide.
And Russia should wise up. ANY reporter asking comments on what TRUMP , U.S, NATO said, should REFUSE to comment.
That will begin to end the FAKE NEWS, that are created arou8nd the comments.
China should seek Russia ships to stop at the islands. And patrol together. then invite MORE. Russia could invite Philli. , V NAM, and many others, ending the S China Sea artificially created RIFT, by U.S.
Adding missiles , defensive or not at TAIWAN is a way to contain China.
So, Russia SHOULD WORK VERY FAST and HARD in new alliances, mutual defense contracts. And way more. Go to S America before it fall in coups, Cuba, Iran. And all the rest. Egypt. But Russia drag feet forever. NEED to move FAST.
China should seek that Russia invest and become extremely powerful in terms of CASH. China will benefit anyways.