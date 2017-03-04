Indian Newlywed May Have Been Cremated Alive

Register
    Mystery is surrounding the death of a young newlywed in India who was reportedly burned alive hours after a hospital declared her dead. Police pulled the body of 24-year-old Rachna Sisodia from a funeral pyre after her family told police that her husband had ordered the cremation to cover up an assault.

    According to medics, Sisodia died from a lung infection in Northern India at Sharda hospital located in Greater Noida in the Uttar Pradesh state. Devesh Chaudhary, her 23-year-old husband, took control of her body at around 1:30 a.m. local time, and, along with some friends, drove the corpse for two hours to Aligrah, where a funeral pyre was located. The cremation then began. 

    Indian army soldiers walk along the line of control at the Indo China border in Bumla at an altitude of 15,700 feet (4,700 meters) above sea level in Arunachal Pradesh, India. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Anupam Nath
    New Delhi on China's Claims: Northern Arunachal Pradesh 'Integral Part of India'

    The hospital’s death summary reported that on February 23 Sisodia was admitted with breathlessness, abdominal pain, palpitation, fever, and shivering. Records show her dying on February 25 of "cardiorespiratory arrest and acute respiratory distress syndrome." 

    Police reportedly pulled her body from the flame, with 70 percent covered in burns. Some thought that she could still be alive, but she showed no sign of life. A post-mortem examination indicated that Sisodia’s lungs and windpipe were filled with charred particles.

    Doctors who examined Sisodia’s body after it was pulled from the fire concluded that lung infection was not the cause of death, but rather "shock caused by being burnt alive" according to the NZ Herald.

    Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval delivers his speech during the Munich Security conference in New Delhi. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ PRAKASH SINGH
    India's NSA Doval Meets Israeli PM Netanyahu Ahead of Modi Visit

    Senior police superintendent Rajesh Pandey told reporters, "This happens when someone is burnt alive. The particles go inside with the breath. If a person is dead, such particles cannot reach the lungs and the windpipe. So, the doctors concluded that the woman was burnt alive on the pyre."

    The Times of India quoted Sisodia’s uncle Kailash Singh saying that his niece went missing in December 2016, explaining "We searched for her at various places, but all in vain. Later, we got to know she was living with Devesh. We visited his village in Aligarh but failed to find her there as well."

    The uncle accused Sisodia’s husband, and ten other men, of sexually assaulting his niece and attempting to burn her alive. Davesh denied the allegations, claiming that Sisodia’s family is trying to frame him to obtain his property.

    The doctors who gave the original cause of death stood by their report, and  post-mortem doctor Pankaj Mishra said that the body was so badly burnt that he could not confirm that it was Sisodia’s.

