Indian Newlywed May Have Been Cremated Alive

According to medics, Sisodia died from a lung infection in Northern India at Sharda hospital located in Greater Noida in the Uttar Pradesh state. Devesh Chaudhary, her 23-year-old husband, took control of her body at around 1:30 a.m. local time, and, along with some friends, drove the corpse for two hours to Aligrah, where a funeral pyre was located. The cremation then began.

The hospital’s death summary reported that on February 23 Sisodia was admitted with breathlessness, abdominal pain, palpitation, fever, and shivering. Records show her dying on February 25 of "cardiorespiratory arrest and acute respiratory distress syndrome."

Police reportedly pulled her body from the flame, with 70 percent covered in burns. Some thought that she could still be alive, but she showed no sign of life. A post-mortem examination indicated that Sisodia’s lungs and windpipe were filled with charred particles.

Doctors who examined Sisodia’s body after it was pulled from the fire concluded that lung infection was not the cause of death, but rather "shock caused by being burnt alive" according to the NZ Herald.

Senior police superintendent Rajesh Pandey told reporters, "This happens when someone is burnt alive. The particles go inside with the breath. If a person is dead, such particles cannot reach the lungs and the windpipe. So, the doctors concluded that the woman was burnt alive on the pyre."

The Times of India quoted Sisodia’s uncle Kailash Singh saying that his niece went missing in December 2016, explaining "We searched for her at various places, but all in vain. Later, we got to know she was living with Devesh. We visited his village in Aligarh but failed to find her there as well."

The uncle accused Sisodia’s husband, and ten other men, of sexually assaulting his niece and attempting to burn her alive. Davesh denied the allegations, claiming that Sisodia’s family is trying to frame him to obtain his property.

The doctors who gave the original cause of death stood by their report, and post-mortem doctor Pankaj Mishra said that the body was so badly burnt that he could not confirm that it was Sisodia’s.