Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 140 Taliban Militants Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Pajhwok news agency, 149 militants were killed and 73 others were injured during the operations carried out in eight provinces of the country.

The security forces also killed three Taliban commanders in eastern Laghman and central Logar provinces, the agency reported.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. The instability has persisted in the country since the 2001 US-led invasion to defeat the Taliban and al-Qaeda in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

The lack of control and instability turned the country into home to the largest opium poppy production and distribution network in the world.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, as well as the Afghanistan-based US forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.