Register
17:34 GMT +303 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama (File)

    China Warns India on Dalai Lama Visit to Disputed Border Area

    © AP Photo/
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 16621

    India has been assertive with China after Beijing blocked UN terrorist status to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, and its opposition to NSG berth to India.

    Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama
    © REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa
    China: We Hope Mongolia Learned the Lesson, Won’t Invite Dalai Lama Again
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a stern warning to the Indian government, Beijing has asked Delhi to not go ahead with the visit of exiled Tibetan leader Dalai Lama to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh next month.

    The Chinese foreign ministry said that the visit will inflict severe damage to bilateral relations. Tawang is in the full-fledged Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh which China considers South Tibet.

    "The invitation to the Dalai Lama by the Indian side to the contested area between China and India will inflict severe damage on the China-India relationship and peace and stability in the China-India border area," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

    "The Dalai clique has for a long time carried out anti-China separatist activities and on the issue of the China-India border has a history of disgraceful performances," Geng added.

    An Indian national flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    India Dismisses China Daily Report Pooh-Poohing Sino-Indian Strategic Dialogue
    Beijing has been expressing its concerns to New Delhi on several occasions but India refused to pay heed on the Dalai Lama visit. India termed it a religious visit and argued with China not to oppose.

    The Dalai Lama is scheduled to visit Tawang in April. The Indian government has started sharing more official engagements with the Dalai Lama whom China has termed a separatist. In December, Dalai Lama was invited to the Indian President's official residence, the first public meeting in 60 years.

    "It's a behavioral change you are seeing. India is more assertive," India's junior home minister Kiren Rijiju told Reuters.

    In November, Indian and Chinese military got involved in major standoff at the Line of Actual Control (de facto border) when more than 50 Chinese troops tried to halt ongoing civil works in Indian territory. Chinese forces were claiming that the ongoing work is in disputed areas and there was need to take prior approval from higher authorities on both sides. This incident was considered a precursor to India's decision to allow the Dalai Lama to visit Tawang.

    Related:

    China: We Hope Mongolia Learned the Lesson, Won’t Invite Dalai Lama Again
    India Dismisses China Daily Report Pooh-Poohing Sino-Indian Strategic Dialogue
    'Rounding Off Sharp Edges': China and India Launch Strategic Dialogue
    China Underestimates India's Technical Know-How, Manpower
    Tags:
    Dalai Lama, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Payback Time
    Payback Time
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok