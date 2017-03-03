Afghan Forces Seize Control of Central Tala Barfak District From Taliban

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have fully recaptured control of the district from the Taliban forces, with clearance operations underway, the Khaama Press news agency reported citing Afghan Ministry of Defense spokesman Dawlat Waziri.
According to Waziri, the militants have suffered heavy casualties, while the Afghan forces lost no personnel.
On Wednesday, the Taliban forces managed to take control of Tala Barfak district, with the country’s defense officials claiming that the retreat of the Afghan forces was tactical in order to prevent casualties among civilians.
The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, as well as the Afghanistan-based US forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.
