Afghan Forces Seize Control of Central Tala Barfak District From Taliban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Afghanistan’s government forces have seized control of the Tala Barfak district located in the central part of the country north of Kabul from the militants of Taliban (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia), local media reported on Friday.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have fully recaptured control of the district from the Taliban forces, with clearance operations underway, the Khaama Press news agency reported citing Afghan Ministry of Defense spokesman Dawlat Waziri.

According to Waziri, the militants have suffered heavy casualties, while the Afghan forces lost no personnel.

On Wednesday, the Taliban forces managed to take control of Tala Barfak district, with the country’s defense officials claiming that the retreat of the Afghan forces was tactical in order to prevent casualties among civilians.

Afghanistan had been facing instability for many years with the government troops fighting against the Islamist terror organization Taliban seeking to establish a strict Sharia law in the country. Other terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia and other countries) have also expanded their activities both in the country and in neighboring states.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, as well as the Afghanistan-based US forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.