'There Will Be More Killings': Duterte Committed to Merciless War on Drugs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ongoing anri-drug war carried out by the Philippine authorities will result in more deaths of criminals, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday.
"I am committed to stop drugs. This means there will be more killings because [criminals] really fight back. It won't end tomorrow," Duterte said, as quoted by The Philippine Star newspaper.
Duterte was sworn in on June 30, 2016, and immediately launched an anti-drug campaign, vowing to end criminality in the country. Thousands of people have been killed during police anti-drug operations. The situation surrounding the killings has already been criticized by international officials, including UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Hussein.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Duterte the real badass! Good to see a guy with no PC! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If we had more leaders like him we would have much less crimes in the world. The politicians around the world, who most of them are involved in criminal activities, are fighting back on Duterte and Trump and and a few more courageous leaders or would be leaders. The establishment in the world are very very scarred and they should be!
Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
Robert Klimenko