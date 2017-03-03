Register
03 March 2017
    Residents transport on a trolley two bodies of men, after police said they were killed by policemen after they fought back during an illegal drugs Shabu (Meth) operation in Manila, Philippines August 18, 2016

    'There Will Be More Killings': Duterte Committed to Merciless War on Drugs

    © REUTERS/ Ezra Acayan
    Asia & Pacific
    316561

    The Philippine leader reiterated his commitment to a bloody war against drugs.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ongoing anri-drug war carried out by the Philippine authorities will result in more deaths of criminals, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday.

    "I am committed to stop drugs. This means there will be more killings because [criminals] really fight back. It won't end tomorrow," Duterte said, as quoted by The Philippine Star newspaper.

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the Philippine Army Scout Rangers at their headquarters at Camp Tecson in San Miguel township, north of Manila, Philippines Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Bullit Marquez
    Philippines' President Duterte Admits He Has Family in Daesh, Vows to Go After Them
    The president added that the government knew about involvement of numerous police officers and village chieftains in the drug-related activities and warned that they could be killed.

    Duterte was sworn in on June 30, 2016, and immediately launched an anti-drug campaign, vowing to end criminality in the country. Thousands of people have been killed during police anti-drug operations. The situation surrounding the killings has already been criticized by international officials, including UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Hussein.

    Tags:
    drugs, Rodrigo Duterte, Philippines
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      Duterte the real badass! Good to see a guy with no PC!
      Robert Klimenko
      If we had more leaders like him we would have much less crimes in the world. The politicians around the world, who most of them are involved in criminal activities, are fighting back on Duterte and Trump and and a few more courageous leaders or would be leaders. The establishment in the world are very very scarred and they should be!
    Hello, !

