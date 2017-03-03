Afghan Foreign Minister Rules Out Military Solution for Situation in Country

© REUTERS/ Nasir Wakif At Least 11 Policemen Killed in Afghanistan's Helmand Province

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The current situation in Afghanistan cannot be resolved by military means, Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani told Sputnik on Friday, adding that Kabul welcomed all possible efforts to promote the peace process.

"We can definitely say that the current situation in Afghanistan cannot be resolved by military means, and that is why the government takes very seriously the process of national reconciliation. And we welcome any efforts by any country, any neighboring state in facilitating that process, which should be coordinated by Afghanistan's government," Rabbani said.

The situation in Afghanistan has significantly deteriorated in recent months. The Afghan forces are fighting the continuing Taliban terrorist group insurgency. Other extremist groups, such as the Islamic State, outlawed in many countries including the United States and Russia, have also expanded their activities both in the country and in neighboring states.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!