MOSCOW (Sputnik)Rabbani said he had discussed the issue of maintenance of the Russian helicopters in Afghanistan and establishment of a workshop in the country with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov last month.

"Of course, we look forward to opening up this workshop as soon as possible. Again, then it depends on other technical things, I don’t know how soon it can be achieved, but the sooner the better," Rabbani said.

