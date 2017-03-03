Kazakhstan Keeps Developing in Own Democratic Way - President

© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits Kazakhstan Investigates Alleged Illegal Sale of Aircraft to Syria - Prosecutor

–

ASTANA (Sputnik)Kazakhstan is on its own way of democratic development, the country's President Nursultan Nazarbayev said Friday, adding that the democratic transition of many states took decades.

"We all have a common goal — to make the system of governance more efficient, sustainable and modern. This confirms that our way is the way of democratic development of society. I have always emphasized when someone said that we had not enough democracy that democracy is not the beginning of the path, it is the end, our goal," Nazarbayev said during the joint session of parliament's upper and lower houses.

He stressed that the country was gradually reforming, adding that it was unclear so far what the outcome of the democratization would be.

Kazakh Senate (upper house) and Mazhilis (lower house) are set to debate in the first reading a bill envisaging amendments to the constitution. The changes are applied to the powers and authorities of local governors, the parliament, the supreme court, as well as provides more guarantees and respect for human rights.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!