OPCW Ready to Assist in Probe of Kim Jong Nam's Alleged Murder

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On February 13, Kim Jong Nam was killed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia. The highly toxic gas was smeared on his face as he was about to board a flight to Macau. Kim is believed to have been killed by a VX nerve agent classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.

“The OPCW is ready to lend its experience and provide its technical support, if needed, to any member-state of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC),” the statement read.

Malaysia ratified the CWC, while North Korea did not sign the agreement.

South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se addressed the Conference of Disarmament in Geneva on February 28 and urged the United Nations to punish North Korea for alleged assassination of Kim, stating that Pyongyang’s possession of chemical weapons has been confirmed. However, no proof of Pyongyang’s connection to the murder of Kim has been found yet.