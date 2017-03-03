'Still at War': Senator McCain Urges Trump to Boost US Presence in Afghanistan

"America is still at war in Afghanistan against the terrorist enemies that attacked our nation on September 11th," McCain stated.. "Securing Afghanistan and preventing another attack on our homeland requires the right number of people in the right places with the right authorities and the right capabilities."
At least 22 people were killed and 120 injured in three simultaneous Taliban assaults on security compounds in the Afghan capital on Wednesday. It was the insurgent group’s latest attack against Afghan security forces.
McCain noted that US Army figures indicate the Afghan government controls only 57 percent of the country, compared to 72 percent a year ago.
"President Trump has the opportunity to turn the page and finally give our commanders the resources and authorities they need to seize the initiative and take the fight to our enemies," McCain added.
The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, as well as the Afghanistan-based US forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete I've lost my patience with that maniac, McCain.
jas