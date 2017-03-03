Register
    US soldiers part of NATO patrol during the final day of a month long anti-Taliban operation by the Afghan National Army (ANA) in various parts of eastern Nangarhar province, at an Afghan National Army base in Khogyani district on August 30, 2015

    'Still at War': Senator McCain Urges Trump to Boost US Presence in Afghanistan

    © AFP 2016/ Noorullah Shirzada
    Asia & Pacific
    49220

    Hawkish US Senator John McCain has prompted President Donald Trump to boost US presence in Afghanistan, justifying his call by saying that America "is still at war" with terrorism.

    Afghan National Army soldiers. File photo
    © AFP 2016/ JAWED TANVEER
    US: Afghan Army Can’t Secure Country, Loses Territory to Taliban
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump should urgently dedicate resources to address the security situation in Afghanistan, Senator John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a statement on Thursday.

    "America is still at war in Afghanistan against the terrorist enemies that attacked our nation on September 11th," McCain stated.. "Securing Afghanistan and preventing another attack on our homeland requires the right number of people in the right places with the right authorities and the right capabilities."

    At least 22 people were killed and 120 injured in three simultaneous Taliban assaults on security compounds in the Afghan capital on Wednesday. It was the insurgent group’s latest attack against Afghan security forces.

    McCain noted that US Army figures indicate the Afghan government controls only 57 percent of the country, compared to 72 percent a year ago.

    "President Trump has the opportunity to turn the page and finally give our commanders the resources and authorities they need to seize the initiative and take the fight to our enemies," McCain added.

    US Marines and Gunnary Sergeant Nate Cosby (R), Staff Sergeant Josh Lacey (2nd R) and Navy Hospitalman 2 Daniel Holmberg (L) from Border Adviser Team (BAT) and Explosive Ordance Disposal (EOD) 1st and 2nd Marine Division (Forward) walk through opium poppy field at Maranjan village in Helmand province on April 25, 2011 as they take patrol with their team and Afghanistan National Police.
    © AFP 2016/ Bay Ismoyo
    Back Again: US Marines May Return to Afghanistan to Advise Ground Forces
    Afghanistan had been facing instability for many years with the government troops fighting against the Islamist terror organization Taliban seeking to establish a strict Sharia law in the country. The turmoil resulted in the rise of other terrorist groups such as the Islamic State, outlawed in Russia.

    The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, as well as the Afghanistan-based US forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

