18:48 GMT +302 March 2017
    Indian Army soldiers wear protective suits and wash a tank as they perform a chemical weapon decontamination exercise, during a military exercise in Jagraon, in the northern Indian state of Punjab (File)

    Chemical Weapons Could Be Used Against India in War, Indian Army Chief Warns

    © REUTERS/ Ranjit Singh
    Indian Army chief becomes second person in military establishment to talk of possible chemical or biological weapon attack.

    Indian military personnel drive Indian Army tanks as they take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2014
    © AFP 2016/ RAVEENDRAN
    India Media: New Delhi Buys $3B Worth of Weapons, Ammo From Russia, Israel
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian Army chief has asked Indians to be prepared for chemical and biological weapons in the event of aggression by either Pakistan or China. This is the second time that such a senior person in the military establishment has warned of biological and chemical weapons.

    "Although chemical weapons have been banned by the United Nations, it could be used by an adversary," Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat said at an event where the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) handed over the Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle (NBCRV) and medicines to the Indian Army.

    Earlier, India's Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar had also expressed concern over possible use of these weapons in a limited war. "In southern and northern parts of Afghanistan, I have seen photographs of local population suffering from blisters. At this moment, I don't have confirmation on this, but the photos were quite disturbing," Parrikar had said.

    Meanwhile, the Indian Army has inducted NBCRV MK-1 which is developed by DRDO for carrying out post-event recce of nuclear, biological and chemical weapon contaminated areas. Army had placed an indent for 16 NBCRVs in May 2010.

    Pakistani army tanks advance during a military exercise at a trategic area along the border with India, in Khairpure Tamay Wali in Bahawalpur district on November 16, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ SS MIRZA
    Pakistan Threatens to Use 'All Weapons' in Case of India's Aggression
    The Indian Army also inducted 15 drugs developed by INMAS for use as antidotes and de-corporating agents for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies. INMAS has developed these formulations with extensive research in the last two decades.

    Indian defense scientists are also undertaking research to develop an advanced CBRN Recce Vehicle Mk II (tracked) version built on BMP IIK platform equipped with standoff chemical agent detection system, biological point detection system and improved navigation and sample collection system.

    Along with infantry fighting vehicles BMP 1 and BMP 2, India's main battle tanks — Arjun, T-90 and T-72 — have CBRN protection systems. India has also deployed a number of indigenously developed CBRN reconnaissance and decontamination vehicles. India is in the process of inducting two-layered Ballistic Missile Defense into its armed forces, which will further boost the capability of any CBRN attack.

