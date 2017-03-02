Russian Helicopters to Demonstrate Mi-17 Repair Process to Indian Specialists

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Russia Hopes India to Buy Shares in Russian Helicopters Company

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian Helicopters will familiarize Indian aviation specialists with the Mil Mi-17-1V helicopters repair techniques at Novosibirsk Aircraft Repair Plant (NARP), the company’s press service said in a statement Thursday.

"The delegation of Indian aviation specialists came to Novosibirsk Aircraft Repair Plant, part of Russian Helicopters, in the end of February 2017. The aim of their visit is the inspection of repair process of Mil Mi-17-1V helicopters, which is carried out on NARP," the statement said.

It also noted that the Indian specialists were expected to work at NARP until the end of March and provide conclusions on the quality of the repair as a result of their inspection. Besides, they will get familiar with the helicopters repair techniques.

NARP is carrying out full repair of five Mil Mi-17-1V helicopters which is to finish by June-July 2017 after which the helicopters will be transferred to India.

Russian Helicopters, part of State Corporation Rostec, is the only helicopter design and production powerhouse in Russia.

India is using a range of Mil Mi-17 helicopters, produced by the company, and is expected to sign a contract to purchase another 48 Mi-17s by the end of the year. The country also signed a joint venture agreement on Ka-226T helicopters manufacture with Russia in October 2016.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!