Register
15:46 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Scorpene-class submarine (File)

    Indian Navy All Smiles After Testing Anti-Ship Missile From Submarine

    © AP Photo/
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 15710

    The first two French Scorpene-class submarines are not equipped with torpedoes, a submarine’s primary weapon. The Indian government has put on hold the acquisition of 98 Black Shark heavyweight torpedoes due to a bribery scandal that erupted last year.

    Indian navy personnel stand on board war ship Godavari during its decommissioning at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool
    Indian Navy to Set Up Met Facilities for Myanmar Navy
    New Delhi (Sputnik) The Indian Navy has successfully conducted the maiden firing of an anti-ship missile from the first of the indigenously built Kalvari-class submarines.

    The submarine is said to have launched MBDA’s Exocet SM 39 missiles during the test firing in the Arabian Sea, said sources in the Indian Navy. Undergoing sea trials, the Kalvari is expected to be commissioned by the middle of this year.

    ​“The missile successfully hit a surface target at extended ranges during the trial firing held this morning. This missile launch is a significant milestone, not only for the Kalvari, which is the first in a series of Scorpene-class submarines being built in India, but also in enhancing the Indian Navy’s sub-surface warfare capability,” said a Navy statement. 

    India launched the INS Khanderi, the second Scorpene-class submarine in January this year. It is expected to be commissioned into the Navy by the end of this year. Indian Navy has said that all six Scorpene (Kalvari) class submarines being built in India will be equipped with EXOCET SM 39 anti-ship missile.

    Weighing 650 kg, the subsonic EXOCET SM 39 is a long-range missile, capable of all-weather operation against all classes of warships. MBDA claimed that the missile can hit targets in extremely short time with full freedom to maneuver for the submarine after firing. It has a high hit probability against moving targets.

    The Indian Navy has collaborated with DCNS of France in 2004 for construction of six Scorpene class submarine under the $3.5-billion contract. But the program has been delayed for more than four years with cost escalation of more than one billion dollars due to low-level of technological absorption capacity and purchase of materials in early years by Indian shipbuilder MDL.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Indian Navy Puts Out Request For Short Range SAMs
    Anemic Indian Navy Plans To Rule Indian Ocean By 2020
    What Prompted Iran to Carry Out Large-Scale Naval Drills in the Indian Ocean
    Tags:
    submarines, Indian Navy, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Trump Scarecrows
    Not Coming to America! Illegal Border Crossings Fall
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok