Indian Navy to Set Up Met Facilities for Myanmar Navy

Indian Navy Puts Out Request For Short Range SAMs

New Delhi (Sputnik)The Indian Navy will set up meteorological facilities for the Myanmar Navy in its bid to counter Chinese influence in the Bay of Bengal. Until now, China had been the leading contributor to capacity building in the Myanmar Navy.

The Navy will also train personnel of the Myanmar Navy to operate the facilities. The decision came on a request made by a visiting delegation of the Myanmar Navy which is in the Indian capital.

An Indian Navy statement said the delegation has been asked to send a proposal to the Southern Naval Command to take up the request with higher authorities.

The Myanmar Navy is also exploring avenues for defense cooperation. The Myanmar Navy officers visited other training/simulator facilities at Kochi, including Flight and Tactical Simulator, Water Survival Training Facility and other training schools, as well as the Hydrographic Survey Unit.

“Towards fostering closer and warmer relations with Myanmar, the Indian Navy has always tried to strengthen defence cooperation with the Myanmar Navy by providing assistance, especially in the fields of training, weapon/ equipment sales and hydrographic assistance,” release said.

To counteract Chinese influence, Indian Navy has expedited collaboration with its Myanmar counterpart. It is likely to supply OPVs to Myanmar. A Damage Control Simulator built by the Goa Shipyard Limited was commissioned last year in Myanmar Navy. Myanmar Navy has chosen Indian sensors for its indigenously-built ship UMS Aung Zeya. For 3,000 ton Kyan Sittha-class frigates, Myanmar Navy has opted for sonar from Indian defense research agency DRDO. The HMS-X hull-mounted sonar is an export version of the HUMSA-NG meant for major Indian Navy ships.

