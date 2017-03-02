Malaysia to Reintroduce Visas For North Korean Nationals Next Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – North Korean citizens will no longer have the right to a visa-free regime with Malaysia starting next week, media report.

"Starting Monday (March 6), North Korean citizens entering Malaysia will require a visa," Bernama (Malaysian National News Agency) said on Twitter on Thursday citing Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

© AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon Malaysia Court Charges 2 Women With Murder Over Kim Jong Nam’s Killing

On February 13, Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport as he was about to board a flight to Macau.

According to Malaysian police, Kim was killed by "VX nerve agent," listed as a chemical weapon by the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations.

Following the murder, Malaysian police detained three suspects, including a North Korean national.