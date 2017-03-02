Malaysia to Reintroduce Visas For North Korean Nationals Next Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – North Korean citizens will no longer have the right to a visa-free regime with Malaysia starting next week, media report.
"Starting Monday (March 6), North Korean citizens entering Malaysia will require a visa," Bernama (Malaysian National News Agency) said on Twitter on Thursday citing Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
According to Malaysian police, Kim was killed by "VX nerve agent," listed as a chemical weapon by the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations.
Following the murder, Malaysian police detained three suspects, including a North Korean national.
