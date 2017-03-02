Boeing to Replace Acoustic Tech Units on Australian Navy Poseidon Aircraft

“The Boeing Company, Huntington Beach, California, is being awarded[a] $7.4 million… order… for… 93 Replacement Acoustic Processor Tech Refresh units for the P-8A multi-mission Maritime Aircraft in support of the Navy… of Australia,” the announcement said on Wednesday.
Australia has ordered eight P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft from Boeing and the first in the force was delivered in November 2016.
The P-8A Poseidon is a long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft capable of broad-area, maritime and littoral operations.
