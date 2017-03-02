Boeing to Replace Acoustic Tech Units on Australian Navy Poseidon Aircraft

© AFP 2016/ GREG WOOD UK to Receive First Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft in 2019

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Boeing has received a $7.4 million US Army order to install 93 Replacement Acoustic Processor Tech Refresh units for the P-8A Maritime Aircraft operated by the Australian Navy, the Department of Defense announced.

“The Boeing Company, Huntington Beach, California, is being awarded[a] $7.4 million… order… for… 93 Replacement Acoustic Processor Tech Refresh units for the P-8A multi-mission Maritime Aircraft in support of the Navy… of Australia,” the announcement said on Wednesday.

Australia has ordered eight P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft from Boeing and the first in the force was delivered in November 2016.

The P-8A Poseidon is a long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft capable of broad-area, maritime and littoral operations.