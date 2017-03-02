Indian Navy Puts Out Request For Short Range SAMs

In a 14-page paper, the Navy says, "The all-weather system should be able to be queued by data from Air Surveillance radar. Requirement for installation of dedicated Fire Control Radar/ Surveillance radar. Vendors must specify the feasibility of using existing radars like Fregat MAE, Fregat M2EM, AMDR2D, AMDR 3D, RAWL 08/ 02, MFSTAR, 3D SAR."
The RFI said the missile system should be adequate to engage target with speed of up to Mach 3. Navy asked vendors to specify maximum speed with qualifying conditions, if any, eg. flight altitude, stages of flight, etc. Vendors will have to provide details of type of Guidance (Command Line of Sight, Data Link, Proportional Navigation, etc) and stabilization of the missile for roll, pitch and yaw. The paper does not reveal the range Navy requires.
The Indian Navy sought details of the entire fire control system including targets that can be handled simultaneous and number of crew required for operating the system.
Navy requires vertically launched system with 360° coverage to engage hostile targets. Last year, MBDA had showcased a static mock-up vertical launch SRSAM at India's Defense Expo in Goa. MBDA's 100-kg SRSAM is a Mach 3-class missile, with a range of 40 km. MBDA claims single shot kill probability of at least 70 per cent for a single missile fired and 85 per cent for a salvo shot involving two missiles. Sources said DRDO is also independently working on an indigenous SRSAM project.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Thanks to the great satan, all the underlings have succumbed to this mass arms hysteria. And there are still 600m Indians including women who take a daily dump at the nearest railway line EVERY DAY, its sick !! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Drain the swamp, well india economic growth is higher then your IQ level..So better keep your mouth Close .and restraint dumping Sh!t from your mouth. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete K.T, Stop replying from the railway line, finish your dump first, then rebut with some valid point eg only 500m not 600m !! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Drain the swamp, well you see that's the beauty ..i'm one from 500m but do have the luxury of free internet and expensive smart phone ..and replying you so i'm educated..from the railway line.while dumping ....means those 500 M are actually smart people not a dreamer or living in fools paradise like you. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete K.T, Again ! No new valid point except reducing the 600m to 500m bwahahahaha - and remember 18m pikeys in the city of Karachi dont go to railway lines either !! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Drain the swamp, 18M pikeys.when they have anything to eat then only they will go to railway lines Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete K.T, Its fun triggering a BJP fool, now go its time to wash up enough - remember those guys in Karachi use water. pity they dont have taps along your railway lines, please petition Modi !!
Drain the swamp
K.Tin reply toDrain the swamp(Show commentHide comment)
Drain the swampin reply toK.T(Show commentHide comment)
K.Tin reply toDrain the swamp(Show commentHide comment)
Drain the swampin reply toK.T(Show commentHide comment)
K.Tin reply toDrain the swamp(Show commentHide comment)
Secondly on valid point..its requires full knowledge and understanding which unfortunately you don't have.
Go to karachi and distribute some food for those 18 M pikeys (PAKIS).So they can eat and go to railway line.
Drain the swampin reply toK.T(Show commentHide comment)