11:13 GMT +302 March 2017
    Indian navy ships

    Indian Navy Puts Out Request For Short Range SAMs

    © AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool
    Asia & Pacific
    SRSAM systems will replace Israeli Barak-1 and its ageing Russian close-in weapon systems. French firm MBDA had agreed to transfer technology to India’s DRDO for vertical launch SRSAM.

    Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar
    © AP Photo/ Aijaz Rahi
    India Announces Development of Long-Range Airborne Warning Control System
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has issued a global request for information (RFI) to procure vertical launch short range surface-to-air-missile (SAM) system for fitment onboard Indian Navy ships and would be utilized for Anti-Missile Defense and engaging other identified air targets by the Indian Navy. With this RFI, Indian Navy has started a keenly awaited process to replace the Barak 1 air defense system.

    In a 14-page paper, the Navy says, "The all-weather system should be able to be queued by data from Air Surveillance radar. Requirement for installation of dedicated Fire Control Radar/ Surveillance radar. Vendors must specify the feasibility of using existing radars like Fregat MAE, Fregat M2EM, AMDR2D, AMDR 3D, RAWL 08/ 02, MFSTAR, 3D SAR."

    The RFI said the missile system should be adequate to engage target with speed of up to Mach 3. Navy asked vendors to specify maximum speed with qualifying conditions, if any, eg. flight altitude, stages of flight, etc. Vendors will have to provide details of type of Guidance (Command Line of Sight, Data Link, Proportional Navigation, etc) and stabilization of the missile for roll, pitch and yaw. The paper does not reveal the range Navy requires.

    The Indian Navy sought details of the entire fire control system including targets that can be handled simultaneous and number of crew required for operating the system.

    Indian Navy personnel stand on the INS Viraat, a centaur-class aircraft carrier (File)
    © AFP 2016/ STR
    Indian Navy to Hold Grand Farewell for Oldest Serving Warship INS Viraat
    The tender is likely to be issued in the third half of 2017. "Vendors need to indicate shortest tentative time schedule for supplying the said quantity of SR SAM systems," it says.

    Navy requires vertically launched system with 360° coverage to engage hostile targets. Last year, MBDA had showcased a static mock-up vertical launch SRSAM at India's Defense Expo in Goa. MBDA's 100-kg SRSAM is a Mach 3-class missile, with a range of 40 km. MBDA claims single shot kill probability of at least 70 per cent for a single missile fired and 85 per cent for a salvo shot involving two missiles. Sources said DRDO is also independently working on an indigenous SRSAM project.

    Tags:
    Indian Navy, India
