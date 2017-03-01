Malaysia to Deport N. Korean National Suspected of Kim Jong Nam's Murder

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Malaysian authorities are planning to deport a North Korean citizen, who is suspected of the murder of Kim Jong Nam, an alleged half-brother of the North Korean leader, Singaporean media reported Wednesday.

Kim was killed on February 13 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport while waiting for his flight. Following the murder, Malaysian police detained three people, including North Korea's national Ri Jong Chol, while several other suspects had left the Asian country.

Kuala Lumpur is expected to deport Ri and no charges against the suspect will be brought, the Channel NewsAsia broadcaster reported citing its source.

The news outlet had not provided details that could clarify the absence of the charges.

Kim is believed to be killed by a VX nerve agent, classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction, when he tried to board a flight to Macau.