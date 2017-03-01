Register
18:33 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian women use their smartphones as they travel in the metro carriage reserved for women in New Delhi on July 14, 2015

    Gone Girl, Gone Crazy, But in India and There’s WhatsApp Involved

    © AFP 2016/ ANNA ZIEMINSKI
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 1610

    The victim learned that her live-in girlfriend was passing off the victim’s pictures as her own on social media for the last two years. As the case involves two women in a same-sex relationship, it is bound to open a Pandora’s Box since Indian laws do not explicitly deal with such a situation.

    Indian students shout slogans as they hold placards demanding stringent punishment to rapists during a protest in New Delhi, India (File)
    © AP Photo/ Saurabh Das
    Under Public Pressure, India Announces First Sex Offenders Registry
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — A 45-year-old woman from Mumbai has filed a case against her former girlfriend for uploading her nude pictures on social media. The two women were live-in partners and had lived in an apartment together.

    On Monday, a local court rejected the anticipatory bail plea by the accused woman. The couple, who were living together for more than a decade, worked in the pathology department of a reputed private hospital in the city.

    The Mumbai Police admitted that this was the first time such case was registered with the force. A senior police officer said, "Six months ago they started having trouble in their relationship."

    The complainant, while living together, learned that the girlfriend was passing off her pictures as the accused's on social media over the last two years.

    The victim first found this last November, after the accused put a nude WhatsApp display picture. When confronted, she threatened to tarnish the victim and left the house. The victim over time pleaded with the accused, who refused to give in, leading to the case. The court rejected the accused's bail on the grounds that the mobile phone, which is substantial evidence in a case of this nature, had not been recovered yet.

    An Indian youth uses the internet at a cyber cafe in Allahabad, India.
    © AP Photo/ Rajesh Kumar Singh
    Indians Take to Online Route for Info on Sex, Sexual Health
    The case, registered on February 4, was under provisions of the Indian Penal Code sections 354 (outraging a woman's modesty), 356 (criminal intimidation), 506 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and the Information Technology Act.

    As the case involves two women in a same-sex relationship, it is bound to open a Pandora's Box since Indian laws do not explicitly deal with such a situation.

    India's Supreme Court reinstated a ban on gay sex in 2013. Those convicted can now be jailed for up to 10 years, after the court undid a lower court ruling in 2009, which effectively decriminalized gay sex.

    Related:

    Under Public Pressure, India Announces First Sex Offenders Registry
    New Year’s Mass Sexual Assault of Women in India’s Tech Hub Causes Outrage
    India's Monetary Reform Contributes to Reduction of Sex Trafficking
    Indians Take to Online Route for Info on Sex, Sexual Health
    Tags:
    Mumbai, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Friend in Need
    Trump's Vice Grip
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok