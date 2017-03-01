US Condemns Taliban's 'Callous' Attack in Kabul as 'Extraordinary Cowardice'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a heavy blast occurred in Kabul. According to the Khaama Press, the explosion took place in the city's sixth police district.

"To callously target Afghan men and women who devote their lives to serving and defending their fellow citizens, as the Taliban did today, is an act of extraordinary cowardice," the embassy stated on Wednesday.

The Taliban terror group, outlawed in Russia, took responsibility for the blast.

Taliban and al-Qaeda in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

The lack of control and instability turned the country into home to the largest opium poppy production and distribution network in the world.