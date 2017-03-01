Register
01 March 2017
    Arjun tank

    India Green Lights Commercial Production of Light Steel for Armored Vehicles

    © Photo: Ajai Shukla
    Asia & Pacific
    0 7320

    This will cut down the delays in armament projects as the lightweight steel will be made in the country as opposed to relying on imports earlier.

    A protestor supporting Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming ritual tries to resist as police remove them from the Marina beach on the Bay of Bengal coast in Chennai, India, Monday, Jan.23, 2017.
    © AP Photo/
    Bull Taming Sport Fans Torch Police Stations, Vehicles in South India
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian government has granted license to private steel company Jindal Stainless to manufacture High Nitrogen Steel (HNS) which is used in building Main Battle Tank and other armed forces vehicles. This is the first time a private firm has won the license to make HNS, and is a major boost to India indigenous capabilities.

    The use of high-nitrogen steel will replace the existing import of Rolled Homogeneous Armor (RHA), resulting in improved cost efficiency in material acquisition for armor applications by 50 per cent," said a Jindal Steel statement, after signing the license agreement with the DRDO.

    Production of HNS in India will expedite the indigenization process and the manufacturing process as import procurement often delays the production of lighter armor vehicles. HNS has potential application in all armored vehicles including Infantry Combat Vehicle, Light Specialty Vehicle, Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle, Main Battle Tank, Future Ready Combat Vehicle and aviation and naval systems. It could be used very effectively in helicopters and naval boats where protection is required against AK-47 shells, 7.62 ball, 7.62 armor-piercing, 12.7 armor-piercing projectiles etc.

    "HNS is not only tough but also has good strength. In addition to being non-magnetic as well as corrosion resistant, the cost of HNS is about 40 per cent less compared to Rolled Homogenous Armor Steel. Very few countries in the world have developed this technology of HNS," said Subhash Bhamre, India's junior defense minister.

    The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) is pictured at the company's head quarters on November 22, 2016 in Wolfsburg, northern Germany.
    © AFP 2016/ Ronny Hartmann
    Media Pressure Forces Volkswagen to Recall Vehicles in India
    India had not inducted its indigenously developed Main Battle Tank Arjun MK 2 as it said the vehicle was too heavy to move quickly in desert and hilly terrain.

    Currently, the Indian government is holding consultation with stakeholders for a $15-billion Future Infantry Combat Vehicle project and a new generation combat vehicle platform, the Future Ready Combat Vehicle. HNS can be immensely useful in these projects.

