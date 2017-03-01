India Test-Fires Low Altitude Advanced Air Defense Interceptor Missile

© Photo: Public Domain India to Test Home Grown Underwater Missile From Russian EKM Class Submarine

New Delhi (Sputnik)India has successfully test-fired advanced air defense interceptor in full operational configuration from Wheeler Island off Odisha coast at 10.15 am (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday. Defense sources told Sputnik that the mission was completely successful.

Interceptor missile is a 7.5-meter long solid rocket propelled guided missile equipped with a high accuracy Inertial Navigation System (INS) supported by a Redundant Micro Navigation System, a hi-tech computer and an electro-mechanical activator. Indian scientists had deferred November launch due to some technical shortcomings.

Defense Research Development Organization developed low altitude Advanced Air Defense missile was successfully tested last year in May as well. On 11 February this year, scientists had test-fired another interceptor Prithvi Defense Vehicle which destroyed an incoming missile at 100 Kilometer from the surface of the earth.

Indian scientists tested its inceptor missile strength within a month after Pakistan conducted the first test of its medium-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ababeel.

Ababeel has a maximum range of 2,200 kilometers (1,367 miles), can deliver multiple warheads, evade enemy radars, and strike multiple targets with high precision.

