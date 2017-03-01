India Test-Fires Low Altitude Advanced Air Defense Interceptor Missile

Interceptor missile is a 7.5-meter long solid rocket propelled guided missile equipped with a high accuracy Inertial Navigation System (INS) supported by a Redundant Micro Navigation System, a hi-tech computer and an electro-mechanical activator. Indian scientists had deferred November launch due to some technical shortcomings.
Congratulations DRDO!!— Prasar Bharati (@prasarbharati) March 1, 2017
India successfully test-fires interceptor missile from Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast. pic.twitter.com/51U8T6gXPZ
Defense Research Development Organization developed low altitude Advanced Air Defense missile was successfully tested last year in May as well. On 11 February this year, scientists had test-fired another interceptor Prithvi Defense Vehicle which destroyed an incoming missile at 100 Kilometer from the surface of the earth.
The interceptor is one of the best missiles in its class & We successfully test-fires missile from Abdul Kalam Island. Congrats @DRDO_India.— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 1, 2017
Indian scientists tested its inceptor missile strength within a month after Pakistan conducted the first test of its medium-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ababeel.
Ababeel has a maximum range of 2,200 kilometers (1,367 miles), can deliver multiple warheads, evade enemy radars, and strike multiple targets with high precision.
