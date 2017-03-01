Register
    South Korean Prime Minister and the acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn releases a statement to the nation at the Goverment Complex in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2016.

    South Korea’s Acting President Vows to Get Tough on North Amid Escalation

    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    Asia & Pacific
    South Korea’s Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn pledged on Wednesday to take a hard line on the North, saying it would answer for its provocations, local media reported.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Speaking during a televised speech in Seoul, Hwang said that Seoul, relying on Washington's support, "will strongly punish any provocations and threats from North Korea."

    Boeing B-52 Bomber
    © Boeing
    US, South Korea Stage Massive Military Drills to Warn Off North
    North Korea has conducted a number of missile launches in the past months as well as its fifth and biggest nuclear test last September, prompting tighter sanctions from the United Nations.

    Hwang pledged to convince Pyongyang its nuclear stockpile was useless by deploying US anti-ballistic missiles, called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), to the peninsula.

    US and South Korean militaries launched two-month war games earlier in the day, codenamed Foal Eagle. The Korean defense minister said the annual exercise would be on par with last year’s historic event.

    In turn, US Defense James Mattis reassured Seoul of Pentagon’s steadfast commitment to the security of its allies, saying any use of nuclear weapons against South Korea would be met with an effective response.

      cast235
      What makes North and South different.
      SOUTH is a WEST PUPPET a LEACH, that wants to turn NORTH into a part of South gov,.
      North wants to maintain the socialism etc.

      Instead of ask for DIALOGUE, SOUTH kept doing PRACTICES at ISLANDS that NORTH protest. And bringing U.S to SCARE NORTH and play the BRAVO.
      OUT of the South policies and PROPAGANDA, NORTH created supposedly NUKES. No ONE seen one. And no traces ever found!!!

      Instead SOUTH should seek to de escalate tensions.
      U.S is pushing things, THINKING N is ALONE. BUT ONLY under protests will west KNOW.

      South should seek at ways to trade with North. FORGET sanctions that done NOTHING to this day.
      I'll try talking FIRST. The missile defense is NOT needed, since N.K is far away from ICBM'S which that system is intended for.
      Reason Russia China protest. They know the TRUTH. And why is THAT there.
      ISRAEL have NUKES!! Why no sanctions. And U.S use the VETO to help special interest and corruption schemes.
