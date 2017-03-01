Malaysia Court Charges 2 Women With Murder Over Kim Jong Nam’s Killing

© AP Photo/ JoongAng Sunday via JoongAng Ilbo, Shin In-seop North Korean Government Reported to Be Behind Kim Jong Nam's Murder

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Duon Thi Huong, a 29-year-old Vietnamese national, and Siti Aisyah, a 25-year-old Indonesian national, were charged separately, The Star newspaper reported.

Kim Jong Nam was killed on February 13 at the Kuala Lumpur airport when he was about to board a flight to Macau. The women sprayed a highly toxic nerve agent, VX, in his face. They claimed they had been paid to play a prank on him.