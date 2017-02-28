Register
22:49 GMT +328 February 2017
Live
    Search
    North Korean and Chinese national flags (File)

    China's Halt in North Korean Coal Purchases Like a 'Freezing Rain' for Relations

    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11020

    On Tuesday, North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Ri Kil Song arrived in Beijing for five days of talks. Speaking to Sputnik, region experts explained that a series of new 'irritants' to the Chinese-North Korean relationship have emerged, just at the moment when Pyongyang needs Chinese political and economic support more than ever before.

    Negotiations between Ri Kil Song, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Deputy Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin and other Chinese officials began on Tuesday, with the two sides expected to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Ri's visit is expected to last until March 4.

    Speaking to Sputnik about the implications of the visit, Alexander Vorontsov, a North Korea expert at the Russian Institute of Oriental Studies, said that the visit was likely planned ahead of time, but that a number of new stimuli have appeared giving this week's meetings a special importance.

    "A great number of acute problems has been accumulated," the expert said. "This includes the issue of China joining the anti-North Korean sanctions," specifically via its "recent decision to stop the purchase of North Korean coal, which has been extremely painful by Pyongyang."

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the rocket launch (File)
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    China to Trump: North Korean Nuclear Program is Your Problem
    China, Vorontsov recalled, is North Korea's largest trading partner. In 2016, the two countries conducted nearly $5.4 billion in trade. About half of China's imports from North Korea consist of coal. The halt on imports, announced last week following another North Korean ballistic missile test, has hit Pyongyang hard. 

    The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korea's official state news agency, responded to the freeze by calling Beijing's decision "inhumane," and its actions those of a "neighboring country which once called itself friendly." 

    Da Zhigang, director of the Northeast Asia Research Institute at Heilongjiang Provincial Academy of Social Sciences, told Sputnik that the critique by the KCNA has had the effect of 'freezing rain' for Sino-North Korean relations.

    "People informed about the situation understand that the criticism by the KCNA was directed against China," the expert said. "This is an unprecedented rebuke by Pyongyang since the beginning of the nuclear problem" over a decade ago, he noted.

    The harsh rhetoric, according to Da Zhigang, was caused by China's factual adherence to UN Security Council Resolution 2321, "which was supplemented by unilateral sanctions imposed in the form of the suspension of North Korean coal imports. Pyongyang's budget is modest to begin with, and now, thanks to the termination of foreign exchange earnings amounting to about $780 million, it will face an acute deficit; this is something that hit a raw nerve with the DPRK."

    The US Army's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor, coming soon to South Korea.
    © Flickr/ Mark Holloway
    THAAD Deployment: Why Seoul Risks Ruining Relations With Beijing
    "The KCNA article," the analyst added, "reflects this sense of discontent, indignation and resentment by the DPRK toward China. In these circumstances, bilateral relations may now need a review. But if judging solely on this article, then to put it briefly, bilateral relations can 'break' altogether, to the point where it will become impossible to restore the old ties; all this gives rise to pessimistic predictions."

    Finally, Vladimir Yevseyev, military affairs commentator and deputy director of the Commonwealth of Independent States Institute, told Sputnik that China's adherence to international sanctions against Pyongyang is sure to be the big topic of discussion during this week's negotiations between North Korean and Chinese officials.

    "If China wants, it can make it so that sanctions imposed against North Korea will be effective," Yevseyev said. "Beijing has a certain level of desire to implement the sanctions, and that is important. North Korea, of course, would like to see Beijing sabotage these sanctions. But China has its own problems in relations with the West, specifically with the coming to power of the new administration in the US. This, of course, is also a factor. Pyongyang would like to see China buying its coal; they would like to see North Koreans continue to work in China, to operate North Korean restaurants and other companies; they need some source of foreign currency."

    Chinese President Xi Jinping watches during a gift handover ceremony at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, January 18, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    China Not Ruling Out Discussion of North Korea, South China Sea With US
    The analyst noted that "at the talks in Beijing, the North Korean side will likely look for forms of political and economic support from China. Economic support can translate into China's refusal to strictly implement the sanctions, including as far as coal deliveries are concerned. Secondly, Pyongyang will try to reach some kind of an agreement to ease sanctions pressure."

    In addition to the negotiations with North Korea, Beijing is also attempting to prevent the escalation of the tensions in the region via negotiations with other interested parties. On Tuesday, Assistant to Foreign Minister Kong Xuan met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov in Beijing to discuss the North Korea problem within the framework of bilateral consultations on security in Northeast Asia.

    Related:

    THAAD Deployment: Why Seoul Risks Ruining Relations With Beijing
    North Korea: A Cold War Relic the West Has Never Forgiven for Refusing to Submit
    China Not Ruling Out Discussion of North Korea, South China Sea With US
    Activity at North Korean Nuclear Facility Could Mean Another Test Imminent
    China to Trump: North Korean Nuclear Program is Your Problem
    What's Behind North Korean Missile Strategy
    China Hopes to Work With US, North Korea on Peace on Korean Peninsula - Ministry
    'Dancing to US Tune': North Korea Slams China Over Sanctions
    In for a Surprise: Tourists Can't Believe Life in North Korea (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    expert commentary, bilateral relations, Ri Kil Song, Liu Zhenmin, Wang Yi, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok