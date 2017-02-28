India Set To Free Pakistani Prisoners Languishing In Indian Jails

© AP Photo/ Channi Anand Indian Forces Shot Dead First Female Intruder At Pakistan Border in 26 years

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Several Pakistani prisoners are languishing in Indian prisons and similarly various Indian nationals are captive in Pakistani prisons.

As a reciprocal gesture India has decided to release the 39 Pakistani prisoners after Pakistan released Indian soldier Babulal Chavan who was in Pakistani captivity.

Earlier, Pakistan also released 217 Indian fishermen as part of a goodwill gesture.

At present more than 208 persons — 61 civil persons and 147 fishermen from India are in Pakistani jails, Minister of State for External Affairs, General V K Singh told Indian Parliament earlier this month.

"The government regularly takes up with the Government of Pakistan, the matter of early release and repatriation of all Indian civil prisoners and fishermen, who have completed their sentences. In the recent past, a total of 438 Indian fishermen were released from Pakistan jails," General V K Singh added.

The release of Pakistani prisoners is likely to smoothen the strained relations between India and Pakistan.

The relations between the neighboring India and Pakistan has been topsy-turvy after the spurt in violence in Kashmir. India blamed Pakistan to incite and foment violence in the valley while Pakistan criticized India for the human rights violations in the state.