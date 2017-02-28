Over Half of Australians See PM Turnbull as Out of Touch, Arrogant

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Guardian Essential poll, 56 percent of the respondents view Turnbull as arrogant and 65 percent as out of touch with ordinary people, while less than 50 percent are of the same opinion regarding opposition leader Bill Shorten

At the same time, 72 percent view Turnbull as intelligent in comparison to Shorten's 60 percent, the poll showed.

A total of 34 percent approve of Turnbull's job as prime minister, while 49 percent disapprove. Nevertheless, 39 percent would prefer Turnbull as the head of government, and only 25 percent favored Shorten.

The poll was conducted on February 23-26 among 1,007 respondents.