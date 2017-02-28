Over Half of Australians See PM Turnbull as Out of Touch, Arrogant

At the same time, 72 percent view Turnbull as intelligent in comparison to Shorten's 60 percent, the poll showed.
A total of 34 percent approve of Turnbull's job as prime minister, while 49 percent disapprove. Nevertheless, 39 percent would prefer Turnbull as the head of government, and only 25 percent favored Shorten.
The poll was conducted on February 23-26 among 1,007 respondents.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Aussie version of "fake news" by the same MSM news organisations who've created the mess in the US....Australian presstitutes
evermore8888