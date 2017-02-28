Amid Data Tariff War, Google Expresses Inability to Prevent Online Pornography

"As with all crime, the job is to go after the criminal. But to try to strain the intermediary (Google) to bring in a preventive profiling mechanism is impossible," Google's senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the court's query if it was possible to check beforehand uploading of sexual offensive material.
Court has asked Google if "200 or so words" found objectionable could be blocked, Google said that these words could also be used in other context as well.
While watching or distributing child pornography is illegal in India, watching adult pornography is not. India's Department of Telecommunications has directed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block the Interpol's "Worst-of-list" (containing website addressees with extreme child sexual imagery) provided by Central Bureau of Investigation last September.
It is analyzed that more than 250 million people have access to adult content from their mobile devices.
All comments
Show new comments (0)