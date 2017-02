© AFP 2016/ SHAH MARAI Afghan Police Eliminate Taliban Senior Commander in Country's Southeast

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the Tolo News media outlet, a policeman opened fire at his colleagues in the Afghan city of Lashkar Gah at a check point on Monday night.

The attacker reportedly escaped after the incident.

Afghanistan is experiencing political, social and security instability, with extremists taking advantage of the turmoil in the country.

