Australia Police Arrest Man in Counterterror Operation - Justice Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Australian Federal Police (AFP) detained a man who may have been attempting to provide the Daesh (a terrorist organization outlawed in many countries, including Russia), with "advice and assistance," Australian Minister for Justice Michael Keenan said Tuesday.

"The AFP has arrested a 42 year old man in Young, NSW for giving advice and assistance to Daesh," Keenan said on his Twitter.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull confirmed the arrest at a press conference and reiterated Keenan's reassurance that it had not been related to any planned attack in Australia.

"The police will allege that this individual, in a regional centre, acted with intent to provide Daesh with the capability, with the technical capability, and high-tech capability, to detect and develop missiles," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said at a press conference, as quoted by the ABC broadcaster.

According to the outlet, citing AFP Commissioner Andrew Colvin, the man, detained in the state of New South Wales, will be charged with allegedly researching and engineering a laser device to warn against incoming missiles and allegedly designing systems that might help terrorists create their own long-range guided missiles.

