Berlin Confirms Execution of German Hostage by Terrorist Group in Philippines

German Hostage Reportedly Beheaded in Philippines, Rescue Operation Continues

BERLIN (Sputnik) – The government pointed out that there were no doubts the hostage had been killed.

"The German hostage was barbarically murdered by terrorists-kidnappers in the Philippines," the government’s press service said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"We are shocked by the inhuman and cruel actions of the criminals. We seriously condemn the murder, this act of terrorism cannot be justified. Our thoughts are with relatives of the victim. Along with relevant Filipino agencies we will do all in our power to call the criminals to account," the statement added.

Earlier on Monday, Abu Sayyaf issued a video with an execution of Juergen K., 70, who was kidnapped last November from his yacht. His wife, Sabina M., 59, was killed by the terrorists. The group reportedly demanded a ransom of 30 million peso (about $600,000).

Abu Sayyaf, a militant Islamist group based in the southwestern part of the Philippines, is notorious for carrying out kidnappings for ransom, often targeting foreigners and sometimes murdering captives if ransom is not paid. On February 27, 2004, the group staged a blast on board of a ferry in the Manila Bay that left 116 people killed.