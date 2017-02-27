Russia, Tajikistan to Continue Efforts to Ensure Stability in Central Asia

© AFP 2016/ HOW HWEE YOUNG No Grandmaster Standoff: Russia and China 'Pursue Same Goals' in Central Asia

DUSHANBE (Sputnik) — Putin and Rahmon held talks Monday during the Russian leader's visit to Tajikistan.

"The sides will continue coordination of efforts aimed at neutralizing security threats coming from the southern direction against the Commonwealth of Independent States," the statement says.

According to the document, Putin and Rahmon agreed that the presence of Russia's 201 military base in Tajikistan remains an important factor in ensuring regional security.

The two presidents also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the necessity to continue cooperation in the military and technical sphere in order to cope with challenges and threats posed to regional security.

The Russian military base in Tajikistan houses the largest ground force of the Russian Armed Forces outside the country. The agreement on establishment of the base, created by reorganizing the 201st division, expires in 2042.