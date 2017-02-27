German Tourist Tries to Barge Into Indian Temple

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Jesus Engel Berger, a 35 year old German national has been detained by the local police when he allegedly tried to storm into the Jagannath Temple in Puri, 60 km south of the capital city of Bhubaneswar.

According to the thousands years old tradition, the Puri Jagannath Temple does not allow non-Hindus to enter into the temple.

Jesus Engel Berger even assaulted a priest when he tried to stop him from entering into the temple.

According to the police, Jesus Engel Berger is a resident of Neureichenau in Germany and has been detained after a complaint by the priest of the Puri temple, Bandeba Pujapanda.

​German tourist, Jesus Engel Berger is on visit to the temple town Puri, claims himself a follower of ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness).

The Jagannath Temple of Puri is a sacred Vaishnava temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath and eastern coast of India at Puri in the state of Odisha.