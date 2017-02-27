German Tourist Tries to Barge Into Indian Temple

According to the thousands years old tradition, the Puri Jagannath Temple does not allow non-Hindus to enter into the temple.
Jesus Engel Berger even assaulted a priest when he tried to stop him from entering into the temple.
According to the police, Jesus Engel Berger is a resident of Neureichenau in Germany and has been detained after a complaint by the priest of the Puri temple, Bandeba Pujapanda.
German tries entering Puri temple, 'attacks' priest https://t.co/u2YORII2LG pic.twitter.com/G0nc54uC1d— Harry Andrew (@harry007andrew) 27 февраля 2017 г.
German tourist, Jesus Engel Berger is on visit to the temple town Puri, claims himself a follower of ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness).
The Jagannath Temple of Puri is a sacred Vaishnava temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath and eastern coast of India at Puri in the state of Odisha.
