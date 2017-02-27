Register
11:56 GMT +327 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian police men (file)

    Daesh Suspects Planning 'Lone Wolf' Attacks Arrested in India

    © AP Photo/ Dar Yasin
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 15 0 0

    Indian police have arrested two Daesh suspects who allegedly were planning ‘lone wolf’ attacks in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Anti-Terror Squad of Gujarat arrested two brothers Wasim Ramodiya and Naeem who were in contact with the Deash operatives and were planning to attack religious places in the state of Gujarat.

    They have been charged under the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

    Wasim was working at a Rajkot-bases graphic designing firm after completing his Master in Computer Application while Naeem was with a ship recycling firm in Bhavnagar after completing his Bachelor in Computer Application course.

    Police have recovered gunpowder, two face masks, battery used for making bombs and eight issues of Daesh mouthpiece magazine “Dabik” from the accused.

    J K Bhatt further added that, “We have been keeping a close vigil on the two brothers since last three months when we found that they are contact with Daesh handlers through Skype, Telegram, Twitter and Whatsapp.”

    According to police, the brothers were radicalized online and they had come into contact with the Daesh handlers based in Dubai since one and half years. They had also planned to flee to Syria and Iraq after carrying out lone wolf attacks in Gujarat.

    “The brothers were planning to attack the temple Chamunda Temple at Chotila in the Surendranagar district of Gujarat. They had also planned to record and upload the footage of the attack on social media sites. They had also planned to carry out terror attacks at different places and set vehicles on fire to spread terror,” Assistant Commissioner of Anti-Terror Squad, B S Chavda told reporters.

    Meanwhile security has been beefed up at the famous Somnath Temple in the Western coast of Gujarat after the arrest of the Daesh suspects as they were planning to attack the religious places.

    Related:

    India's Counter-Terrorism Body Arrests Daesh Militant
    Daesh Planning to Target US Citizens In India, Warn US Intelligence Agencies
    Daesh Urges Lone Wolf Hacking Attacks on Foreigners in India
    Muslim School in India Starts 'Anti-Terrorism' Course to Counter Daesh Influence
    Tags:
    suspect, arrest, Daesh, Gujarat, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok