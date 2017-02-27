Daesh Suspects Planning 'Lone Wolf' Attacks Arrested in India

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Anti-Terror Squad of Gujarat arrested two brothers Wasim Ramodiya and Naeem who were in contact with the Deash operatives and were planning to attack religious places in the state of Gujarat.

They have been charged under the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

The two suspects were in touch with #ISIS operatives overseas through social mediahttps://t.co/uTklfSC8uN — EconomicTimes (@EconomicTimes) 26 февраля 2017 г.

Wasim was working at a Rajkot-bases graphic designing firm after completing his Master in Computer Application while Naeem was with a ship recycling firm in Bhavnagar after completing his Bachelor in Computer Application course.

Police have recovered gunpowder, two face masks, battery used for making bombs and eight issues of Daesh mouthpiece magazine “Dabik” from the accused.

Following the arrest of two ISIS suspects in Gujarat, security at the iconic Somnath Temple has been beefed up https://t.co/hJ3kXRrDOV pic.twitter.com/VRQy1IaRSn — India Today (@IndiaToday) 26 февраля 2017 г.

J K Bhatt further added that, “We have been keeping a close vigil on the two brothers since last three months when we found that they are contact with Daesh handlers through Skype, Telegram, Twitter and Whatsapp.”

According to police, the brothers were radicalized online and they had come into contact with the Daesh handlers based in Dubai since one and half years. They had also planned to flee to Syria and Iraq after carrying out lone wolf attacks in Gujarat.

“The brothers were planning to attack the temple Chamunda Temple at Chotila in the Surendranagar district of Gujarat. They had also planned to record and upload the footage of the attack on social media sites. They had also planned to carry out terror attacks at different places and set vehicles on fire to spread terror,” Assistant Commissioner of Anti-Terror Squad, B S Chavda told reporters.

Meanwhile security has been beefed up at the famous Somnath Temple in the Western coast of Gujarat after the arrest of the Daesh suspects as they were planning to attack the religious places.